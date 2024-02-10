Phoenix Open: Max Homa misses cut, Rickie Fowler implodes at TPC Scottsdale

Rain, lightning, frost, and course delays have given the PGA Tour players at the WM Phoenix Open plenty of adversity to overcome.

Now that two full rounds have finally been completed, the tournament is one step closer to crowning a champion.

The cut line fluctuated Saturday, but ultimately finished at 2-under. Among the notable names that won’t play Saturday afternoon and Sunday were Max Homa, Rickie Fowler, Luke Donald, Akshay Bhatia and Matt Kuchar.

However, with so many delays, it’s difficult for guys struggling to gain any momentum. Even if Homa and Fowler didn’t make the cut, they still enjoyed the atmosphere.

If @RickieFowler is wearing a dirt bike jersey, you know it's gonna be gas. pic.twitter.com/e4GBDRxj0u — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2024

Despite his struggles, Fowler busted out the dirt bike racing outfit, inviting an already raucous crowd to get even rowdier.

However, he finished 36 holes at 6-over par, carding a 73 followed by a 75 Saturday.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy could not get anything going. In his second round, he made birdie on the par-5 3rd, but it was all downhill from there.

He made back-to-back bogeys on five and six to make the turn at 36. Then Fowler made two double bogeys in a span of four holes on the back nine at 12 and 15, sealing his fate.

He struggled off the tee and in his approach game, losing three strokes to the field.

Homa had a better week than Fowler but simply couldn’t convert birdie chances.

He shot a 73-69 to sit at even par, missing the cut by two strokes. Homa made just three birdies in two rounds of play, along with three bogeys and 30 pars.

The 33-year-old ranked No. 121 off the tee and No. 73 in strokes gained putting. He also ranked No. 12 in putts per green in regulation at 1.96 — meaning he likely two-putted every time he was on the green.

Plenty of big names did make the cut, including two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler (T6), but it’s a shame to see two fan favorites become the latest victims of TPC Scottsdale.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.