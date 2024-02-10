Phoenix Open: Woman injured, falls from TPC Scottsdale stands at 16th ‘Party Hole’

During Friday’s round at the WM Phoenix Open, a woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after she fell from the stands on the 16th ‘Party Hole’ at TPC Scottsdale.

It’s unknown if the woman fell from the general admission grandstand that lines the left side of the fairway or from a luxury suite above that, per ESPN’s report. Regardless, her fall prompted police to empty that part of the bleachers while they investigated. They eventually let fans back into that section once she was transported to a local medical center.

The Thunderbirds, a civic organization that hosts the event, issued a statement explaining that the police and first responders “reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation.”

Reports say it was unknown if the woman was drinking before she fell.

“The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA TOUR to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations,” the statement said. “We will provide additional details if or when appropriate out of respect for medical privacy.”

The par-3 16th hole has numerous names like the Greatest Show on Grass, the Party Hole, the Stadium and Colesium Hole. It’s the centerpiece of the WM Phoenix Open. This hole is where fans heckle and get loud to cheer on their favorite players. They also boo when those professional golfers don’t hit a great shot.

It’s known to host 16,000-plus fans each day as they arrive before dawn to get in line and race to the hole, hoping to earn a spot.

Things got a bit too rowdy and overcrowded Saturday though, as fans with tickets were turned away from entering the grounds and alcohol sales had to be suspended.

The ‘People’s Open’ might have finally gone a step too far in 2024.

