“We want beer;” WM Phoenix Open fans chant as alcohol sales cut off, fans turned away

Every year, the PGA Tour descends up TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, or as it is sometimes referred, ‘The People’s Open.’ That is because of the rowdy, raucous environment created at the infamous par-3 16th hole.

The ‘Party Hole’ sees patrons taunt and heckle golfers and is the only time on Tour where it is not only shunned, but encouraged.

Each day, more than 16,000 people pack the stands creating one of the best environments in all of sports. But things took a turn Saturday.

Overcrowding and poor behavior from inebriated fans forced tournament directors to make the decision to close the gates and stop selling alcohol.

That, as you could imagine, was not very well received.

#DRY IN THE DESERT: ‘WE WANT BEER’ chants have broken out! — The fans in Phoenix are getting restless after officials put a stop to alcohol. (Via IG / eric_gliebe) pic.twitter.com/11Y0fOlbUu — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 10, 2024

Fans were seen chanting “we want beer” from the stadium hole.

Earlier in the day, golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who is on the grounds, captured a shirtless fan doing front flips into the 16th green side bunker.

I would say he did not stick the landing pic.twitter.com/Y8bI8Eu9IK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2024

Deafening rain storms throughout the early parts of the tournament left the grounds muddy. Fans decided to have fun with that, as videos all over the internet surfaced of them sliding down the hills.

TARPS OFF DOWN THE HILL (via addisonbare / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/Q7g6bQckuB — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 11, 2024

The chaos continues at the Waste Management Phoenix Open



pic.twitter.com/f2czBcrPCK — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) February 10, 2024

That is at least innocent behavior.

But things were considerably more dangerous Friday.

A woman fell from the 16th hole stands and was transported to a local medical center. She suffered non-life threatening injuries. Nevertheless, things appear to have got out of hand a bit more than usual this year.

It leaves one to ponder, will there be changes to the WM Phoenix Open in the future?

As for the tournament itself, Sahith Theegala finished the second round with a one-shot lead. The third round will not even come close to finishing before darkness kicks in, with 19 golfers including two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler, within four shots of the lead.

It should make for a wild Super Bowl Sunday finish at the WM Phoenix Open.

