Jon Rahm asks fans to ‘quiet down’ at LIV Golf Las Vegas, backfires and falters

Golf, but quieter?

That’s what Jon Rahm longs for, at least.

During Saturday’s final round of the LIV Golf Invitational - Las Vegas, Rahm’s caddy, Adam Hayes, asked fans to quiet down on the 12th tee box.

Ironically, LIV Golf prides itself on being a louder environment than traditional golf events. LIV Golf tournaments feature rowdy fans, partying, and music often heard in Las Vegas clubs.

Funny enough, many LIV Golf events resemble the scenes at this week’s WM Phoenix Open, which suspended alcohol sales thanks to the rambunctious atmosphere.

Nevertheless, Rahm seemed bothered by the noise on the 12th tee at the Las Vegas Country Club on Saturday, as seen in a video posted by @TourPicks on X:

Rahm and his caddie have had about enough of the vibes pic.twitter.com/7LvMzcPJqc — Joe I (@TourPicks) February 10, 2024

After Hayes asked for quiet, Rahm gathered himself, decided on a 5-iron, and then looked towards the crowd again. In doing so, he asked fans to silence their cell phones as Rahm looked agitated.

The spectacle must have affected him.

Rahm pushed his tee shot at the par-3 into the greenside bunker short and right of the putting surface. He managed to get up and down to save par, which kept him at 10-under overall. But Rahm faltered down the stretch, failing to record another birdie over his final six holes.

Instead, Rahm bogeyed the 15th and 18th holes, which dropped him back to 8-under for the tournament. He carded a 1-over 71, his first over-par round of his LIV Golf career.

Dustin Johnson went on to win the event at 12-under, besting Taylor Gooch by one stroke to win his third LIV Golf event of his career.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.