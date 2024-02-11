PGA Tour pros sound off on obnoxious fans at Phoenix Open: “I’m just sick of it”

PGA Tour players are becoming sick and tired of the antics that have taken place at TPC Scottsdale this week.

Zach Johnson, who led the U.S. Ryder Cup team this past fall, was caught on video early Sunday saying, “I’m just sick of it. Just shut up.”

Johnson likely received jabs about Team USA’s disappointing loss at Marco Simone, but he was not the only one who lectured the crowd on how to conduct themselves on Sunday.

Billy Horschel, who has seven PGA Tour victories to his name, blasted a few fans who could not keep quiet during a shot.

“Buddy, when we’re playing a shot, shut the hell up, man,” Horschel said immediately after playing partner Nicolo Galletti hit.

“He’s trying to hit a damn golf shot here. It’s our f***ing job.”

zj was tired of hearing about his ryder cup captaincy I guess. pic.twitter.com/Fm9SrNlqtC — Masters Burner (@ANGC_burner) February 11, 2024

The WM Phoenix Open prides itself on having more fans than any other PGA Tour event. It is also famous for its 16th hole, which a 20,000-person stadium encloses. Fans cheer, jeer, and chant as the atmosphere resembles an Arizona State sporting event more than a professional golf tournament.

The 16th is a sight to behold.

Yet, crowds became so unruly and overwhelming during Saturday’s play that tournament organizers closed the entrance gates to patrons.

The tournament also stopped selling alcohol around 2 p.m. MT. and suspended the sale of booze for the remainder of the day.

Byeing Hun An, who shot a 4-over 75 on Saturday, put it rather bluntly with a social media post late Saturday evening:

Shitshows. Totally out of control on everyhole https://t.co/GnPZdqAyHB — Byeong Hun An (@ByeongHunAn) February 11, 2024

Perhaps the lengthy weather delays throughout this week have led to unruly behavior. Fans had to withstand a 3-hour, 30-minute delay on Thursday, and then a frost postponed the start of play on Friday and Sunday.

Saturday also saw a 21-minute delay early in the morning thanks to “unplayable conditions.”

But all signs point to the WM Phoenix Open wrapping up by Sunday evening, even though it will likely bleed into the Super Bowl.

That will satisfy numerous players in the field, including Johnson, Horschel, and An, who likely are eager to get out of town.

