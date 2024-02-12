Nick Taylor’s Phoenix Open win prompts Netflix Full Swing Season 3 confirmation

Season 2 of Netflix’s Full Swing hasn’t aired yet, but the popular golf docuseries has been given the go-ahead for a third installment, per Sports Business Journal.

The third season will return in 2025, sources confirmed. When former Vox Studios’ executive producer, Chad Mumm, announced the second season, he hinted at a third one and how they’d begun to build relationships with the players.

“Just being there, for now, two years of it, going into our third year feels like there’s a lot of trust,” Mumm said on Jan. 31 ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “Everybody knows our crews now, and we’re just — hopefully, that means we fade away honestly and become part of the background, and that allows us to capture the stuff that ends up making it into the show, the real stuff.”

On Sunday, after Nick Taylor won the WM Phoenix Open, Mumm gave another indication on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the next installment.

“Nick Taylor, Oh my. So clutch #S3,” he wrote.

It appears they began to film the third installment last week at the WM Phoenix Open, with Taylor giving his first interview for the show.

The show’s first season was a massive success, with the expectations for this second one even higher. Season two premieres on March 6 exclusively on Netflix.

