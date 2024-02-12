Tiger Woods unveils Sun Day Red apparel line alongside Taylormade Golf

Tiger Woods has ushered in a new era.

On Monday, Woods invited a selected group of media members—including Playing Through—to help him unveil his new apparel and shoewear line, Sun Day Red.

The ‘active premium lifestyle brand’ will operate as a stand-alone enterprise, with TaylorMade Golf being its parent company.

Monday’s big reveal comes less than two months after Woods and Nike Golf parted ways after 27 years together.

“I think it’s the right time in my life. It’s transitional. I am no longer a kid anymore—life changes. I have kids, and this is an important transition part of my life,” Woods explained Monday.

Another look at some of the Sun Day Red line! #TigerWoods #Sundayred pic.twitter.com/Zjl51PnVia — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) February 13, 2024

“Just been so lucky enough to have an unbelievable team, starting here with [TaylorMade CEO David Abeles] and the rest of the crew,” Woods continued.

“They have been so fantastic over the years that I have been with them, and to have this type of extension to create my own brand, something I live and breathe, and this authentic is inspiring.”

Woods has used TaylorMade equipment since the beginning of 2017, when Nike Golf stopped making clubs, balls, gloves, and other golf gear.

He won 14 of his 15 majors before 2017, as Woods relied on his TaylorMade clubs to carry him to victory at Augusta National in 2019.

The Sun Day Red insignia features a Tiger-like shape, which includes 15 stripes to represent all of his major championship victories. The creation of the logo was an exhilarating process, catering to Woods’ exquisite attention to detail that has made him so successful.

Woods has also worn red throughout his entire life, as millions of golf fans around the world have associated the 82-time PGA Tour winner with the color red.

“It started with mom; mom thought that me being a Capricorn, my power color was red. I wore red as a junior golfer, and I won some tournaments,” Woods said.

“Stanford is red. We always wore red at the final day of every single tournament we played in. Every single tournament as a professional I wore red so it has just become synonymous with me. It’s who I am—Sun Day Red.”

Sun Day Red will launch its first line of apparel for men on May 1, 2024.

Woods and his company will expand its retail in the following months to include footwear, women’s, and children’s lines. You can check out the website here.

“I want to have something that I am proud of,” Woods added.

“[I want to] have a brand I am proud of going forward.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through.