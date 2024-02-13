Genesis Invitational: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

Tournament host Tiger Woods will make his 2024 season debut this week at Riviera Country Club, where the third Signature Event of the season will take place.

Only 70 players will tee it up at this year’s Genesis Invitational, but unlike the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there will be a 36-hole cut. The top 50 players and ties, along with any additional players within 10 strokes of the 36-hole lead, will qualify for the third and final rounds.

Player-hosted invitationals on the PGA Tour—The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and the Memorial Tournament—are the only Signature Events to feature a 36-hole cut.

This week, 18 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are in the field, including top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler finished in a tie for third at last week’s WM Phoenix Open, which saw a thrilling finish. Nick Taylor defeated Charley Hoffman in an epic two-hole playoff, as both players will look to keep the good mojo going at Riviera. Nine players who finished in the top 10 in Phoenix will tee it up in Southern California this week.

Genesis Invitational Information:

Where: Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California (Par-71 7,322 yards)

When: Feb. 15-18, 2024

Purse: $20,000,000 / First Place: $4,000,000

FedEx Cup Points: 700

Defending Champion: Jon Rahm

How to Watch the Genesis Invitational:

Fresh off its broadcast of the Super Bowl, Golf on CBS returns this week in Southern California, where Jim Nantz will host the action alongside lead analyst Trevor Immelman. But fans should not get too comfortable with CBS this week. The Genesis Invitational will mark CBS’ final golf broadcast before it airs The Masters live from Augusta National in April.

Nevertheless, CBS will air live third and final round coverage of the Genesis Invitational, while Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds exclusively.

The full schedule follows below:

Thursday, Feb. 15: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 16: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 17: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Feb. 18: 1-3 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

How to Stream the Genesis Invitational:

Multiple platforms will offer streams of the Genesis Invitational, with ESPN+ providing coverage of all four rounds.

The ESPN+ air times are below:

Thursday, Feb. 15: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 16: 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 18: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

Similarly, Paramount+ will simulcast CBS’ broadcasts during the third and final rounds.

Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

(All groups will begin on the front nine)

10:20 a.m. ET: Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson

10:32 a.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

10:44 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

10:56 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

11:08 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

11:20 a.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:32 a.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

11:44 a.m. ET: Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

12:01 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

12:13 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

12:25 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

12:37 p.m. ET: Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:49 p.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

1:01 p.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

1:13 p.m. ET: Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

1:25 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

1:42 p.m. ET: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:54 p.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

2:06 p.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

2:18 p.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

2:30 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

2:42 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

2:54 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

3:06 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

(All groups will begin on the front nine)

10:20 a.m. ET: Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

10:32 a.m. ET: Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

10:44 a.m. ET: Luke List, J.J. Spaun, Kevin Yu

10:56 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

11:08 a.m. ET: Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:20 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:32 a.m. ET: Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

11:44 a.m. ET: Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

12:01 p.m. ET: Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

12:13 p.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:25 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

12:37 p.m. ET: Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

12:49 p.m. ET: Nicolai Højgaard, Chase Johnson

1:01 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

1:13 p.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

1:25 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

1:42 p.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

1:54 p.m. ET: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

2:06 p.m. ET: Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

2:18 p.m. ET: Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

2:30 p.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

2:42 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

2:54 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

3:06 p.m. ET: Ludvig Åberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

