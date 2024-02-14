LPGA lands Ford Championship title sponsor as women’s golf thrives

The LPGA announced another massive win on Tuesday as they revealed a new title sponsor for the newly named Ford Championship next month.

The Ford Motor Company will sponsor the LPGA’s Ford Championship March 28th-31st at Seville Country Club in Gilbert, Arizona.

The deal is currently only for one year, but a longterm partnership is in the works.

“We’re still working on the final terms, but we hope to be here for a long time,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said.

This development is yet another sign of the growth in women’s golf.

“The money is important, but it’s more important what it symbolizes,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said at the announcement. “It symbolizes the growth in women’s sports. It symbolizes the value that our partners and our and our sponsors have in our women and in what we do. So we’re really lucky and fortunate to have an amazing group of sponsors and partners... who understand the unique opportunity that we have together.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Ally Financial and the LPGA are partnering to create the largest purse in U.S. Women’s Open history later this year.

The purse for the prestigious event will be $12 million, compared to the $5.5 million just three years ago.

With rising stars like Rose Zhang, along with superstars like Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, the women’s game is in a great place.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation's Playing Through.