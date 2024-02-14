Tiger Woods reveals “daily emails” on LIV golfers’ PGA Tour return at Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is the playing host of this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, CA.

Following his Pro-Am round with Bills QB Josh Allen Wednesday, he spent over 20 minutes at the podium speaking on a wide variety of topics. One such topic was the developing talks with the Saudi PIF and the potential for unity in the sport of golf.

“We’re looking into all the different models for pathways back. What that looks like, what the impact is for the players who have stayed and who have not left and how we make our product better going forward, there is no answer to that right now,” Woods said.

“Trust me, there’s daily, weekly emails and talks about this and what this looks like for our tour going forward.”

The potential for members of the LIV tour to return has been a talking point among both fans and players.

Justin Thomas stated publicly his belief there needs to be some form of retribution handed out to players who left for LIV.

Jordan Spieth then let it be known that he does not believe a deal with the PIF is needed. That prompted a phone call with Rory McIlroy, who vehemently disagreed with Spieth.

LIV Golf’s inception in 2022 placed a divide in the sport of golf. However, on June 6, 2023, the PGA Tour shockingly announced a deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV’s benefactor.

The news shook up the golf world, and even caught the attention of the United States Congress.

However, in recent months the agreement to have an agreement appears to have hit roadblocks.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour entered a partnership with SSG (Strategic Sports Group), who will infuse up to $3 billion into the new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

That left many wondering whether or not the Tour even needs the Saudi money any longer. There are understandably tons of unanswered questions, and Woods attempted to provide some insight without making any bold statements.

But as the schism in golf continues, fans and media alike ponder what the future of the sport will look like.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.