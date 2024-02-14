Wyndham Clark puts timeframe on passing Scottie Scheffler as World No. 1

Wyndham Clark is as confident as any golfer you will find on the PGA Tour. He previously stated publicly that he believes with the “utmost respect” that he is better than Rory McIlroy.

That confidence exuded itself once again on the eve of Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Upon being asked his professional goals, Clark didn’t pull any punches.

“I don’t want to put a limit to myself. I would love to try to get to No. 1 player in the world. I don’t know when that’s going to happen, if it will happen, but I do know if I continue to do the things that make me successful, I think... there’s a chance that that could happen,” Clark said Wednesday.

He was then pressed on what he needs to do to make that happen.

“I think consistency. I look at like Scottie Scheffler right now... I’m just amazed of how consistent he is and how good of a ball-striker and how every week he seems to be in the hunt. That’s something I need to get better at,” said Clark.

“I think I do it in spurts... but I think there’s some weeks that I go and finish 30th or 40th... I just don’t think the consistency’s there. That’s something that I’m hoping in the next year or two that I can get to that level where every week I’m kind of on the front page of the leaderboard.”

The reigning U.S. Open champion burst onto the scene since his win last summer at Los Angeles Country Club. That came on the heels of his first PGA Tour win at the Wells Fargo in May.

His play earned him a spot on Team USA’s Ryder Cup squad in the fall.

Most recently, Clark incredibly set the Pebble Beach course record, winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am two weeks ago.

His excellent play has vaulted him all the way to number six in the Official World Golf Rankings. But as he detailed, in order to take the top spot, consistency is key.

Every time I listen to Clark speak, I am appreciative of his calm, collected demeanor and understanding of the game. He is well aware that he is not on the level of Scheffler right now. But I would not be at all surprised if his unwavering confidence and improving skill set get him there.

