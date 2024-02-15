Tiger Woods: ‘I don’t want Nike logo back,’ is moving forward with Sun Day Red

For 27 years, the sporting world saw Tiger Woods don the famous Nike ‘Swoosh’ in what was an iconic partnership between brand and player.

That marriage is a thing of the past now, as Woods unveiled his new Sun Day Red apparel line last Monday at Caruso’s Palisades Village in Southern California.

Two days later, before this week’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Woods spoke with reporters and answered questions for almost 25 minutes.

One of those inquiries concerned the ‘TW’ logo associated with his relationship with Nike.

“I don’t want it back. I’ve moved on,” Woods said of the old ‘TW’ logo.

“This is a transition in my life. I’ve moved on to Sun Day Red, and we’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative.”

Woods, now 48 years old, is in the back half of his PGA Tour career. He said he wants to play in the four majors each year, along with a handful of tournaments allowing him to compete once a month during the season.

In all likelihood, that means Woods will play at Riviera, The Players, The Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, and the Open Championship from now on.

“I think it’s the right time in my life. It’s transitional. I am no longer a kid anymore—life changes. I have kids, and this is an important transition part of my life,” Woods said during his brand reveal on Monday.

Fans will see Sun Day Red in action for the first time this week at Riviera.

“It started with mom; mom thought that me being a Capricorn, my power color was red. I wore red as a junior golfer, and I won some tournaments,” Woods said.

“Stanford is red. We always wore red on the final day of every single tournament we played in. Every single tournament as a professional I wore red so it has just become synonymous with me. It’s who I am—Sun Day Red.”

