Max Homa’s surprising Twitter admission ahead of Genesis Invitational

Max Homa is a legend on X, formerly known as Twitter, but that doesn’t mean the PGA Tour fan favorite likes the platform.

Homa started out roasting golf swings and has turned into one of the best PGA Tour players to follow. He may know what to say with his incredibly witty tweets and comebacks to trolls on the platform, but Homa and Twitter don’t always get along.

Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, a reporter asked Homa if he pays for Twitter.

“No,” Homa said. “To sound like the worst ever, I have enough money not to have to side hustle on my least favorite app in the world. I’m good on that. Less engagement is fine.”

Homa obviously doesn’t need to pay for Twitter. He has 636.1K followers, and his engagement numbers are impressive enough. His approach to the platform makes him a fantastic user though. Would paying for it put a little blue check mark by his name? Yes, but he doesn’t need that to be credible — fans already know Homa’s tweets when they see them.

Highlight of the fans from the week: Thursday on 16 Spieth made a bogey and a group of dudes chanted “overrated”. Within 3 seconds the rest of the crowd started to boo them for the blasphemy. Even the savages have rules — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 11, 2024

It is shocking for him to note that it is his least favorite social media app considering how often he posts. Yes, he is active on other socials, but his presence on X is unmistakable.

The 2021 Genesis Invitational winner is a natural there, but in recent years, it has changed. The app used to be light-hearted and a place to discuss golf. Now, it’s filled with trolls and people who want to tear down others.

Homa doesn’t need that negativity in his life, so his laid-back approach to Twitter works for him, and he shouldn’t change a thing.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.