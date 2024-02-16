PGA Tour winner saves restaurant worker’s life administering CPR in Malaysia

This week, Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, is teeing it up at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open outside of Kuala Lumpur.

But before the tournament even began, Bae pulled off a miracle, saving the life of a restaurant worker, per the Korean PGA. Bae administered CPR on the employee, who was unconscious on the floor.

Young-Soo Kim, along with a handful of others, dined with Bae. Kim described this act of heroism to the Korean PGA.

“At the time, people were gathered around the unconscious employee,” Kim said.

“Sangmoon said, ‘You can’t just leave him alone,’ and he quickly performed CPR. After that, the employee woke up. “Thanks to Sangmoon’s busy work, he was able to save his precious life.”

After Bae performed CPR, the employee gained consciousness moments later.

How the restaurant worker lost consciousness is unknown, but regardless of what transpired, Bae acted as a Good Samaritan, saving this man’s life in a moment of distress.

This incident occurred on the night before the first round of the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, the opening event of the 2024 Asian Tour season.

Bae played well in the opening round, carding a 1-under 70 while hitting 17-of-18 greens. But like Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Invitational, his putter sorely let him down. He recorded 34 putts on day one.

Then, on Friday, Bae signed for a 4-under 67, as his putter cooperated somewhat. The South Korean had 30 putts during his second round, as he made the 36-hole cut on the number at 5-under. He sits eight strokes behind leaders Kevin Yuan of Australia and Khavish Varadan of Malaysia going into the weekend.

Surely, Bae will be satisfied that he made the cut to open his 2024 season. But the restaurant worker who almost lost his life benefited from Bae’s presence even more. Perhaps Bae’s good deed will translate to success on the course.

