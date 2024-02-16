 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, February 16, 2024

Tiger Woods' withdrawal from Genesis Invitational leaves fans depressed

Woods withdrew after six holes in the second round of the Genesis Invitational and it made fans emotional as they saw him carted away.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour, The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods speaks with. rules official after withdrawing from 2024 Genesis Invitational.
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Something is going on at the Genesis Invitational with Tiger Woods. The playing host withdrew from the tournament after six holes on Friday.

He and his team cited an illness for why he left the tournament. Yet, Woods said he was experiencing back spasms toward the end of his round on Thursday.

Woods was 1-over through six holes on Friday as he tried to make the cut and play the weekend at Riviera. Once the info broke, more news unfolded as Woods was carted off the course. Emergency vehicles showed up at the clubhouse within just minutes of the information going live.

Fans everywhere felt excited about Woods playing on the PGA Tour for the first time this season.

As such, many took to social media to react to the news. Some fans were not kind toward Tiger, but plenty of others chose not to be rude about his withdrawal.

Others felt like it was time for him to retire from professional golf.

Twitter user Jake Ferraro took a slightly humorous approach. He feels that many Tiger fans will likely cut off the golf since the Big Cat is out of the tournament.

Samantha Marks also chose to keep it light because so much uncertainty is going on with him. She gave a hot girl joke about tummy issues.

This situation is ongoing, and the Playing Through team will update as they receive more information.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.

