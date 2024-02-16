Tiger Woods' withdrawal from Genesis Invitational leaves fans depressed

Something is going on at the Genesis Invitational with Tiger Woods. The playing host withdrew from the tournament after six holes on Friday.

He and his team cited an illness for why he left the tournament. Yet, Woods said he was experiencing back spasms toward the end of his round on Thursday.

Woods was 1-over through six holes on Friday as he tried to make the cut and play the weekend at Riviera. Once the info broke, more news unfolded as Woods was carted off the course. Emergency vehicles showed up at the clubhouse within just minutes of the information going live.

Tournament host Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational due to illness. pic.twitter.com/aR09C0FWUR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2024

Fans everywhere felt excited about Woods playing on the PGA Tour for the first time this season.

As such, many took to social media to react to the news. Some fans were not kind toward Tiger, but plenty of others chose not to be rude about his withdrawal.

Disappointing but very good news that it’s illness rather than injury, he’ll be back — Harry (@harryxafc) February 16, 2024

Others felt like it was time for him to retire from professional golf.

I’m sorry but it’s time to hang it up old man — JR (@AFC_Elite) February 16, 2024

There’s something not normal about this Tiger WD. — Golf Unfiltered (@GolfUnfiltered) February 16, 2024

Twitter user Jake Ferraro took a slightly humorous approach. He feels that many Tiger fans will likely cut off the golf since the Big Cat is out of the tournament.

POV: All the Tiger Woods fans watching the #GenesisInvitational pic.twitter.com/l9YxxSATQc — Jake Ferraro Golf (@rarogolf) February 16, 2024

Samantha Marks also chose to keep it light because so much uncertainty is going on with him. She gave a hot girl joke about tummy issues.

Hot girls have tummy issues. It’s ok Tiger. I stand with you. — Samantha Marks (@SamanthaSMarks) February 16, 2024

This situation is ongoing, and the Playing Through team will update as they receive more information.

