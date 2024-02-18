LIV Golf rising star earns place in The Open at Royal Troon with remarkable 18 birdies

In Malaysia this week, Asian Tour players took on the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, with the top three finishes, otherwise not exempt, earning a spot in the Open Championship.

LIV Golf member David Puig had himself a weekend and took home the title, earning that coveted spot in the summer’s final major.

The Spaniard fired off back-to-back 9-under 62s Saturday and Sunday to win by two shots over South Korea’s Jeunghun Wang and Thailand’s Denwit Boriboonsub.

Both Wang and Boriboonsub also earned spots in this year’s Open after their final round 61s.

Royal Troon awaits...



David Puig, Jeunghun Wang and Denwit Boriboonsub have all qualified for The 152nd Open, courtesy of their inspired performances at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open this week. pic.twitter.com/U7iFCtBc1M — The Open (@TheOpen) February 18, 2024

It wasn’t an easy road for Puig. After an opening 5-under 66 and an even-par 71, the Fireballs teammate made the cut on the number.

At that time, winning the tournament didn’t seem like a possibility.

The 22-year-old then made 18 birdies in 36 holes without a bogey to win this event. The former Arizona Sun Devil also made a massive jump in the Official World Golf Ranking as he cracked the top 150 in the world for the first time.

“It feels great, weird feeling for sure,” Puig said. “We almost missed the cut... The weekend was just insane. I mean, 18 birdies, no bogeys, in 36 holes was unbelievable. And getting that Open spot is super cool — I came here for that.”

Puig is the third LIV Golf member to earn spots into Royal Troon. Joaquin Niemann won the Australian Open, and Dean Burmester was victorious at the Joburg Open, punching their tickets as well.

There are now 13 LIV golfers in The Open field.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through.