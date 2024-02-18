John Daly injury requires “injections” amid PGA Tour Champions Chubb Classic WD

John Daly found himself in the mix after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ event, the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida. However, an old injury flared up yet again Saturday during his second round, leading to him withdrawing from the tournament.

Sunday morning, Daly took to social media to provide some insight for fans.

Unfortunately I had to WD yesterday for osteoarthritis in my left hand after my 2nd shot on 6 hitting the hard ground causing a flare up….hoping to get thru next 4 months after drs injections—-on to @ChampionsTour Morocco Thank you Dr Brian Wallace of Naples!… pic.twitter.com/FtB60w3crb — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 18, 2024

“Unfortunately I had to WD yesterday for osteoarthritis in my left hand after my 2nd shot on 6 hitting the hard ground causing a flare up….hoping to get thru next 4 months after drs injections—-on to Champions Tour Morocco Thank you Dr Brian Wallace of Naples!,” Daly posted.

He included an image where he is clearly in a lot of pain.

The second shot he referenced went wayward, and he ultimately carded an 11 on that hole. Somehow, the 57-year-old gutted out another 10 holes before ultimately pulling out of the tournament.

Daly has dealt with numerous injuries in recent years. A knee injury kept Daly from competing in the PGA Championship last year.

It’s an unfortunate development as Daly has long since been a favorite amongst golf fans. His on-the-course everyman antics are relatable. He plays golf how he wants to play golf and doesn’t subscribe to the traditional, stuffy nature of it.

Sadly, his days of contending in major tournaments are long gone.

As for the Chubb Classic, terrible weather forced the tournament to be decided after just 36 holes. Stephen Ames was crowned champion, finishing three shots ahead of Rocco Mediate.

