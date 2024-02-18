Jordan Spieth sends tweet of perfection amid Hideki Matsuyama’s Genesis Invitational win

Hideki Matsuyama made an incredible comeback on Sunday, posting a 9-under 62 to win the Genesis Invitational.

To take advantage of the moment, Jordan Spieth tweeted the perfect advice to his fellow Masters champion.

“Great playing Hideki! Just make sure you double check that scorecard,” Spieth wrote.

The joke hit because of what happened to the 30-year-old on Friday.

Spieth signed an incorrect scorecard, and as a result, the PGA Tour disqualified him. While it was likely embarrassing, the former Texas Longhorn had to keep it light.

In the wake of it all, so many players and fans alike debated whether Speith should have been allowed to stay in the competition. Alas, rules are rules, and he owned up to his mistake, but the joke is a cherry on top.

Nevertheless, Spieth became the butt of a joke at Riviera this week, and yet, he produced the tweet of the week. Of everything that happened at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, including Tiger Woods’ withdrawal, signing an incorrect scorecard had to be one of the biggest head-scratchers.

Now that it is over and done with, Spieth has a joke he can use with most of his PGA Tour buddies for a long time. One has to think he will get teased about it, so why not get ahead of it and make the jokes before anyone else can?

