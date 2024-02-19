Angel Cabrera set to make PGA Tour Champions return in Morocco after serving jail time

Angel Cabrera, who won the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters, will return to the PGA Tour Champions this week in Morocco, per Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press.

Cabrera has not played on the PGA Tour Champions since September 2020, when he withdrew from the PURE Insurance Championship.

A few months after that, Brazilian authorities arrested Cabrera on assault charges involving former romantic partners, according to The New York Post.

He was then extradited to Argentina and served another two years in prison. Argentinian authorities released Cabrera in August 2023.

Then, in December 2023, the PGA Tour cleared Cabrera to compete in tour-sanctioned events, thus paving the way for the 54-year-old Argentine to return to the PGA Tour Champions.

Now, Cabrera will tee it up in Morocco, where the Trophy Hassan II marks the third PGA Tour Champions event of the season.

This tournament, hosted by Moroccan Prince Moulay Rachid, is named after King Hassan II, who served as the King of Morocco from 1961 until his death in 1999.

Originally founded in 1971, this event bodes an impressive list of champions, as Lee Trevino, Roger Maltbie, Payne Stewart, Collin Montgomerie, and Padraig Harrington have all triumphed.

From 2010 to 2019, the Trophy Hassan II was an official event on the European Tour, but COVID-19 upended this tournament from 2020 to 2022.

Then, tournament organizers and tour brass decided to sanction this as an official event on the PGA Tour Champions, with the 2023 iteration being the first of its kind.

Stephen Ames, who won last week’s rain-shortened Chubb Classic, won in Morocco last year by five shots over Mark Hensby of Australia.

