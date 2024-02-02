Bernhard Langer to miss his final Masters after devastating injury

Bernhard Langer recently announced that he was going to play his final Masters Tournament this April. Unfortunately, that is no longer going to happen.

Langer announced Friday that he suffered a torn Achilles.

“Yesterday, during training exercises in Boca Raton, I tore my Achilles tendon. I will have surgery today to repair the injury, which will cause me to miss time playing competitive golf as I recover,” Langer said in a statement through the PGA Tour.

“Throughout my career, faith and family have been my bedrocks, providing me strength and guiding me through difficult times. I will lean on both as I work towards a return to competition.

“I appreciate everyone’s support during this time, and I look forward to seeing the fans and my fellow competitors back on the course soon.”

He will miss an indefinite amount of time rehabbing the injury. Considering the German native’s 66 years of age, one has to wonder if golf fans will ever see Langer at Augusta National again.

Langer is not only a two-time Masters champion, having won in 1985 and in 1993, but is also the winningest player in PGA Tour Champions history.

He has dominated the senior circuit, having won the most ever Senior Majors with 12. He has 46 total wins on the Champions Tour, to go along with 42 European Tour victories.

It’s a great sign that Langer’s mentality appears to be that of someone who plans on competing again. But if we have seen the last of him on the golf course, it will be a loss for all fans worldwide.

