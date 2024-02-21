Max Homa spends President’s Day roasting golf fans on social media

Twitter isn’t Max Homa’s favorite social media outlet, but boy, is he good at quick, witty responses to golf fans on there.

He’s off this week after a disappointing performance at the Genesis Invitational. To celebrate President’s Day Monday, Homa spent the evening roasting golf fans and their swings on social media.

The six-time PGA Tour winner used to roast swings all the time on the bird app. Those brave enough to send in their videos would get destroyed by him in hysterical ways.

These are some of the best from his most recent Twitter rant.

Twitter user Chase Majerus inquired whether Homa would still roast golf swings, and this tweet sparked it all.

“No, but it’s tough to pay for Twitter instead of buying a tripod because leaning your phone against a range bucket makes the camera angle terrible. Boom Roasted,” Homa wrote.

No but it’s tough look paying for Twitter instead of buying a tripod because leaning ur phone against a range bucket makes the camera angle terrible boom roasted https://t.co/Q5zLFV5lUf — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

From there, the former UC-Berkley Bear rolled with it, holding nothing back when someone tagged him in a tweet.

Since u already dug a little hole for ur phone just finish the burial process so u never have to look at this again https://t.co/7P5ahHby6X — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

Smart to hit in the corner of the range. Bet u made some lefties turn to righties so they didn’t have to look at u while they practiced https://t.co/AfF9Z7XOzS — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

Like u lie about how far u hit it to people that didn’t ask in the first place https://t.co/xV89bdCoqI — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

Like a Dick’s Sporting Goods driver salesmen’s wet dream https://t.co/bTJuO614tj — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

The best one is from his last interaction.

Twitter user Aubrey Wilkerson posted a video getting snubbed as Homa walked past to give two young fans hand slaps instead. That prompted a question for the Ryder Cup star:

“Thoughts on skipping me to give the kids a high five at Wells last year?”

Homa dropped the mic, “Would do it again,” — this line is truly iconic.

Would do it again https://t.co/PpEaJ5Hnvl — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 20, 2024

Of course, Homa would skip the grown man to show some love to the kids.

It was so entertaining to watch Homa roast people again on social media. Homa is so naturally funny, hopefully he will keep interacting and making golf fans chuckle.

The golf world could certainly use light-hearted fun moments like these.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.