Tiger Woods passing torch, son Charlie enters PGA Tour qualifying tournament

Fifteen-year-old Charlie Woods is looking to earn a spot in his first PGA Tour event, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He is the son of 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods as the youngster looks to make a name for himself.

Most full-field events have four spots for players who compete in the Monday qualifier. However, to get into that field on Monday, guys must compete in the pre-qualifiers, usually on the Thursday and Friday before tournament week.

Charlie will compete on Thursday, looking to make it past the first stage and into the Monday field, per the PGA Tour.

He will play at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. It’s one of four qualifying locations.

Entering the 18-hole pre-qualifier event for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Charlie Woods.



Woods tees off at 7:39 a.m. ET alongside Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee.

The Cognizant Classic is Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

This event may be his first pre-qualifier, but Charlie knows what it's like to be in the spotlight.

He and his father have played in the PNC Championship for the past four years. Tiger and Charlie have the same mannerisms that so many people recognize. They haven’t won PNC yet, but they came close in 2021, finishing runner-up.

Charlie is coming off a team state championship season with his high school golf team. Not to mention, the younger Woods also competed in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship last fall finishing T17 in his age division. Tiger was on his bag all four days of that event.

All golfing eyes will be on Woods to see if we are watching the passing of the torch.

