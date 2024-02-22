Mexico Open: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The West Coast swing is over as the PGA Tour goes international for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. This tournament is one of two full-field events before the next Signature Event in Orlando at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Only four players currently qualified for the next signature event in this week’s tournament — Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, Mackenzie Hughes and Patrick Rodgers. The winner of the Mexico Open will receive a spot in the remaining five Signature Events.

Here’s all the information for this week’s full-field event.

Mexico Open Information:

Where: Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mex. (Par-71 7,456 yards)

When: Feb. 22-25, 2024

Purse: $8,100,000 / First Place: $1,458,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Defending Champion: Tony Finau

How to Watch the Mexico Open:

This week, NBC and the Golf Channel will share television coverage of the Mexico Open. The Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds exclusively and will air the early tee times throughout the weekend.

The full schedule follows below:

Thursday, Feb. 22: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 23: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 24: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 25: 1-3 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Mexico Open:

ESPN+ will offer streams of the Mexico Open, providing featured group coverage. There will also be a Spanish language main feed all four days on ESPN+, from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The ESPN+ air times for its main feed are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 22: 8:30 a.m.- 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 23: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 24: 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 25: 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

The Mexico Open Featured/Marquee Groups

Thursday

Marquee Group

9:03 a.m. ET — Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

Featured Groups

8:52 a.m. ET — Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:14 a.m. ET — Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

Featured hole No. 17 (par 3)

Friday

Marquee Group

9:03 a.m. ET — Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

Featured Groups

8:52 a.m. ET — Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

9:14 a.m. ET — Vincent Norman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

Featured Hole No. 17 (par 3)

The Mexico Open Preview:

Finau is back in Mexico to defend one of the two titles that he won in 2023. He and Jon Rahm battled each other on Sunday as Finau got revenge from 2022 when Rahm beat him. The reigning Masters champion won’t be an issue this week, as Rahm left for LIV Golf in December.

Finau’s victory made tournament history as his name is by the Low 36-hole (129), Low 54-hole (194) and Low 72-hole score (24-under, 260). The three-shot win was also the largest margin of victory in the tournament.

This year, he is the top-rated player in the field. Finau currently ranks No. 24 in the Official World Golf rankings. He hasn’t finished lower than runner-up at this event, and his scoring average in the last six rounds is 64.83, so could fans see the first title defense since Tom Kim? Finau may just make that happen this week.

The players on the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 in the field are No. 8 Thomas Detry, No. 9 Mark Hubbard, No. 10 Nicolai Højgaard and No. 11 Charley Hoffman.

Højgaard has had 13 consecutive paydays worldwide, including two runner-ups and a third. He is a threat this week, as it could finally be his breakthrough event.

Tournament officials have grown the rough out, and it is thick. There are also 106 bunkers scattered across the property. Hitting the fairway will be a must if guys want to go low.

The Mexico Open Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 a.m. – Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 a.m. – Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 a.m. – Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 a.m. – Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

10:09 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

1:15 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 p.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

2:43 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

2:05 p.m. – Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:41 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

8:52 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 a.m. – Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

9:14 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

9:25 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

9:36 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:47 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

9:58 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

10:09 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

10:20 a.m. – Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

1:15 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:26 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

1:37 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

1:48 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:59 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

2:10 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

2:21 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

2:32 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

2:43 p.m. – Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

2:54 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:05 p.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

The Mexico Open Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

8:41 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

8:52 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

9:03 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

9:14 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

9:25 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

9:36 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

9:47 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

9:58 a.m. – Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

10:09 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:20 a.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

1:15 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

1:26 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

1:37 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

1:48 p.m. – Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

1:59 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

2:10 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

2:21 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:32 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

2:43 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

2:54 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

2:05 p.m. – Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

8:41 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

8:52 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

9:03 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

9:14 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

9:25 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

9:36 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

9:47 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

9:58 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

10:09 a.m. – Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

10:20 a.m. – Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

1:15 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

1:26 p.m. – Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

1:37 p.m. – Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

1:48 p.m. – Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

1:59 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

2:10 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

2:21 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

2:32 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

2:43 p.m. – Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

2:54 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

3:05 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

