Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, makes valiant effort at PGA Tour qualifier; falls short

Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, participated in Thursday's PGA Tour Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier.

It was his first attempt in a PGA Tour qualifier, but with him being Woods' son, the expectations from so many were high. Even the PGA Tour had someone on site to record his arrival.

Unfortunately, he shot a 16-over 86 following a tumultuous round.

The first player on the range for @The_Cognizant pre-qualifier.



Charlie Woods. pic.twitter.com/qr17wa1zvH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 22, 2024

Charlie is a 15-year-old absorbing a massive learning experience at this event. It would have been unfair to expect something special.

He started his day with a par but followed that up with back-to-back bogeys. Another par came at the 4th, but that's when things went off the rails.

At the par-5 5th, he made a double-bogey seven. Then Charlie made a 12 on the par-4 7th. It's tough for anyone to push through a qualifier after that, never mind someone as young as Woods.

Good for him for not picking up after the 12, then managing to put together a solid string of holes. That takes grit. Tells me a lot more about him as a golfer than the 86. https://t.co/Mo4NsLefm0 — Hutch ️‍♂️ (@hutch_golf) February 22, 2024

Charlie stuck it out and was rewarded for the valiant effort.

Woods would make six straight pars and shoot 4-over during the final 11 holes of his round. Not bad considering who he is playing against and what he is playing for.

It’s not quite his time yet, but he will likely only get better. But golf fans that want to see Charlie step into his father’s shoes are asking quite a bit. It is a wiser approach to simply observe and hope he can turn golf into his career as well.

If the grit and determination the young Woods showed throughout those 18 holes on Thursday are any indicator, he just might accomplish that.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.