Capital One’s The Match 2024: How to watch, streaming, format, and more

The ninth edition of Capital One’s The Match is Monday night. For the first time in the event’s history, the LPGA has two players representing.

It won’t be a battle of the sexes though. Instead, it will be a mixed competition where the ladies will each play alongside the men. However, an individual skins event will declare the winner.

Playing in this year’s version are LPGA superstars Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang. The PGA Tour will see Rory McIlroy return to the event and welcomes Max Homa. Thompson and McIlroy will play together, with Zhang and Homa paired together.

Here’s all the information for the charity match.

Capital One’s The Match Information:

Where: The Park at West Palm Beach

When: Feb. 26, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Format: 12-hole Skins Game

Capital One’s The Match Players:

This year’s iteration as the veterans paired with two of golf’s ascending superstars.

Thompson, an 11-time LPGA winner has become a household name. She is no stranger to playing with the guys, having teed it up in Las Vegas for the Shriners Children’s Open, where she stole the show.

“It’s not a regular tournament where it’s all individual, and you can kind of trash talk, and you’ve got the mics on. It’s a good group of us, so it’ll be a good time,” Thompson said, per LPGA.com.

Zhang hasn’t been a professional golfer for an entire year, yet she has already stolen so many hearts.

She became the first woman to win her LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson accomplished the feat in 1951. That came on the heels of her winning her second straight individual NCAA title. Zhang also won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year.

It’s quite obvious she’s got game.

Meanwhile, McIlroy likely does not need much of an introduction. He has four major titles and is a 24-time PGA Tour winner. His resume speaks for itself, as he is arguably one of the best players in the world right now.

He previously played in this event alongside Tiger Woods when Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth narrowly defeated them.

Homa will make his first appearance at the charity event. He has won six times on the PGA Tour and has become a fan favorite.

Many love Homa’s laidback attitude on social media, but he is a force with a club in his hand.

How to Watch Capital One’s The Match and the Broadcast Team:

Fans can tune in at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT to watch this 12-hole skins match for the second straight year of playing under the lights.

Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson will be there taking over broadcasting duties. His colleague and Match veteran Charles Barkley will also offer insight.

Covering the golf side of things will be former major champion Trevor Immelman, a featured analyst in previous versions of The Match. LPGA golfer Christina Kim, artist, producer and avid golfer DJ Khaled and NHL on TNT’s Paul Bissonnette will also be on the broadcast team.

Kathryn Tappen will do the on-course reporting.

How to Stream Capital One’s The Match:

Fans can also stream the Match as TNT, TruTV, HLN and the B/R Sports Add-On on Max will have simulcasts of the event. Bleacher Report will also have digital and social media coverage, including extensive highlights and other kinds of content.

Capital One’s The Match Format:

There will be several changes to the format in this rendition. However, one thing that will not change is that it will remain a 12-hole match.

The men and women are playing together but not on teams. Each person is playing individually in a skins match.

All four players will use the same tees on the four par-3 holes. They will play different tees on the remaining eight holes.

Each hole will be worth a specified amount for charity, and the player who raises the most money through skins will be declared the winner.

