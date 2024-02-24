Africa Amateur Championship goes to playoff with The Open berth on the line

The inaugural Africa Amateur Championship ended with a thrilling finish, as three young South Africans battled it out on the Gary Player-designed Leopard Creek Country Club.

But a playoff was almost not necessary.

Altin van der Merwe faced a 10-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th at the end of regulation. If he could make it, he would secure the title and a trip to Royal Troon for The Open Championship.

The 27-year-old South African felt confident in his line but did not hit hard enough, as it just slipped past the hole. He settled for a birdie, which put him in a sudden-death playoff with Christian Maas and Ivan Verster.

This trio of South Africans finished the 72-hole stroke play event at 13-under.

“Geez, I thought it was over,” van der Merwe said of his miss on 18.

“I’ve hit that putt so many times, and I know it comes a little bit off the right, and I went on the right edge. I think the last minute, it went through my mind, just don’t hit it three feet past, and I ended up hitting it too soft, and then it broke a bit more. If I just hit it, it would have been in.”

The three South Africans then trekked back to the 18th tee to begin the sudden-death playoff.

Van der Merwe again found the par-5 in two and proceeded to two-putt for birdie.

From the fairway, Verster knocked his second shot over the green and into the water, ending his chances. He held the 54-hole lead by one over Maas but could not finish the job.

“Pretty heartbroken at the moment,” Verster said afterward. “I played unbelievable golf for the first three rounds, so I’m really happy with my performance.”

Maas, meanwhile, laid up short of the 18th green, which is completely surrounded by water. He hit his third shot a few feet past the pin, setting up an excellent birdie chance.

But like van der Merwe in regulation, his birdie putt slipped by on the low side. With a little more pace, it would have dropped, thus extending the playoff.

Alas, that miss left van der Welde as the winner, as he not only earned a trip to Royal Troon but also to The Amateur Championship and two other professional events in South Africa.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said van der Merwe after the win.

“I think it’ll kick in later.”

He has had to wait a long time for an opportunity like this, but his patience and persistence paid off.

“I’ve been wanting to turn pro for the last, say, eight years since I left school. I tried just after school and missed out by one,” van der Merwe said.

“I went to go study, and I went back, and the golf was better, and everything was going better for me. I don’t know why, I don’t know how, but it means everything to me.”

Now, he gets to visit the west coast of Scotland this summer, where Royal Troon awaits him.

“Honestly, I can’t wait. It’s links golf, as well, so I’m going to be licking my chops out there with just a little sting 2-iron all day,” van der Merwe added.

“I just can’t wait until the time comes.”

