Mexico Open: Jake Knapp goes from nightclub bouncer to PGA Tour champion

Jake Knapp entered Sunday’s final round of the Mexico Open looking to change his life. Less than two years after working as a nightclub security guard, Knapp captured his first ever PGA Tour victory.

Knapp spent nearly nine months from late 2021 to early 2022 as a bouncer.

With the win came $1,458,000. Safe to say his life will be forever changed.

The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie held a four-shot lead into the final round. However, he watched that lead evaporate after just seven holes.

Finland’s Sami Valimaki came out firing, birdieing the 4th and then sinking a six-foot eagle putt on the par-4 7th.

Meanwhile, Knapp struggled on the front nine, bogeying two of his first three holes and needing 36 strokes going out. He only hit two fairways Sunday, which is far from what he accomplished during his 8-under 63.

“Definitely didn’t have my best stuff today. I knew it was going to be nerve-wracking, knew it was going to be tough. I told Mike [his caddie], ‘After those first three holes, that’s as bad as I could have played and we still have a two-shot lead,’” Knapp said after his win.

“Super pumped with how I played on the finishing stretch,” he said.

Indeed, he settled down and played 1-under on the back nine to win by two shots at 19-under.

He then saluted his late grandfather, who passed away to cancer last year.

Knapp is not your typical PGA Tour golfer.

He strolls around the course with a blonde mullet. The polo he is rocking is that of Coastal Clouds, a vaping company. He is rumored to love spending a lot of time playing Call of Duty.

Yet, here he is, winning on the PGA Tour in his first full season. Knapp finished 12th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings last year.

If the way this rookie played this week is any indicator, this won’t be the last we hear of him.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.