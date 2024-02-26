LIV CEO Greg Norman posts Anthony Kim hype video as “star to be reborn”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman added another strong name to his stable of talented golfers, as Anthony Kim will join the Saudi-backed league starting at LIV Jeddah March 1-3.

When rumors surfaced that the once No. 6 player in the world was planning a comeback, fans wondered which tour he would land with.

Fans have their answer.

Norman confirmed it Monday morning when he posted a hype video to X, formerly known as Twitter.

He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you. pic.twitter.com/HNzsXPgFUp — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) February 26, 2024

“He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past, and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn. Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you,” Norman captioned.

The video opens like a nature documentary with a narrator. There are various images of the desert, lava, rain and lighting — setting the mood like a hero getting ready for battle.

“In the silence of the desert, where time stands still, a journey begins,” the narrator says. “For years the road has lingered in darkness with little hope, but this is a rebirth. As a new road emerges against a backdrop of endless possibilities — witness the dance of redemption.”

There are silhouette videos of Kim with a club in his hand hitting shots and walking on the course. By the end of it, the message is clear, it’s Kim’s rebirth into professional golf.

It has been over a decade since the 38-year-old has played in a competitive golf event. The last time golf fans saw him was at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship where he withdrew from the event. He would eventually disappear from the public eye, rarely seen or heard from until the rumors began flowing early on in 2024.

Many believed he would make a PGA Tour comeback, but the $10 million insurance policy he took out on himself presented a hiccup. Returning to golf would void that policy, so going to LIV Golf seems to ensure he’ll get his money either way.

Kim will play in the LIV Jeddah event as a wildcard, not affiliated with any specific team. Will this be a one-time thing or will Kim eventually join a LIV Golf team? Would he be welcome back to the PGA Tour if he didn’t join a team but played in a few of the Saudi-backed league’s events?

