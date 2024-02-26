If Netflix Full Swing Season 2 trailer doesn’t fire you up, check your pulse

On Mar. 6, golf fans around the world will have the opportunity to watch Season Two of Full Swing, the Netflix series that documents the behind-the-scenes lives of professional golfers.

The first season, which premiered in February 2023, received rave reviews, as it featured numerous top players, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka.

One of the big themes of this series has been the PGA Tour/LIV Golf divide that has created an unprecedented schism within the sport. Viewers could see why golfers made the decisions they did while also getting a glimpse into their personal lives.

It also sheds light on players such as Matt Fitzpatrick and Joel Dahmen, two players that non-golf fans may not have been familiar with before the show. Fitzpatrick won the U.S. Open at Brookline, while Dahmen’s popularity skyrocketed thanks to his easy-going, friendly demeanor.

Dahmen even had a share of the lead at one point at Brookline, and he made it to the U.S. Open through sectional qualifying.

But Season Two promises to be even more exciting.

Netflix dropped the extended trailer of Season Two, as it will detail Jon Rahm’s thrilling Masters victory, Koepka’s conquering of Oak Hill, and the shocking framework agreement that was announced on Jun. 6.

Rivalry, controversy, drama. Just another year in professional golf when the Full Swing cameras are rolling Season 2 premieres March 6! pic.twitter.com/YJ0UsRKvv1 — Netflix (@netflix) February 26, 2024

There will be plenty more for Season Two, including Wyndham Clark’s rise to stardom, as he fended off McIlroy at the Los Angeles Country Club to win his first major championship.

The series also documents the Ryder Cup, and how Captain Zach Johnson made his selections. Full Swing dedicated two entire episodes to the biennial competition, which Team Europe won.

One episode includes a heartbreaking scene that features Keegan Bradley, who wanted to make the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team more than anything else. But Johnson decided to go in a different direction, opting for the likes of Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler instead. All those phone calls—including the conversation in which Bradley delivered the devastating news—were all caught on film and highlighted within the episode.

If the trailer released Monday is any indication, Season Two will likely receive rave reviews again.

So on Mar. 6, grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and settle in, because getting the behind-the-scenes looks from golf’s craziest year to date will surely leave you on the edge of your seat.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.