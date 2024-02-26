Jon Rahm gets real on Tiger Woods’ ghosting, LIV Golf money “sounds great to me”

Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, recently sat down with ESPN’s Marty Smith to discuss the whirlwind of his last year. The World No. 3 golfer spoke about a number of things, like getting ghosted by Tiger Woods, why he left for LIV Golf and so much more.

The term ghosted usually refers to a relationship ending when one party cuts off all communication without reasoning. Most of the time, people don't like to tell people someone ghosted them, but Rahm couldn’t hide from after being asked if he had heard from Woods.

"Tiger? No, not really... Tiger, I texted him and the people that try to reach out throughout the process when I signed," Rahm said. "I just let him know, 'Hey, this is a personal decision. I have nothing against anybody.’"

Rahm didn't provide any more details about Woods but told Smith that Rory McIlroy has been giving both public and private support.

The Northern Irishman changed his tune about LIV Golf in the last few months, but not everyone has.

Woods is on the PGA Tour Policy Board, helping make decisions for the PGA Tour's future. Tiger hasn't made many public appearances since Rahm left in December, but when asked about the situation, he didn't offer much on his relationship with the Spaniard.

Rahm admitted in the ESPN interview that he left because of the financial gain. He explained to Smith that a significant change in how professional golf can compensate the players appealed to him.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a big part of it," he said. "In a nutshell, I'm getting paid more to play the same sport and have more time. I don't know about most people, but that sounds great to me."

So the two-time major winner’s previous comments on how money wouldn't change his mind about his PGA Tour allegiance sure seem silly now.

"From when I said that, certain circumstances changed," Rahm said in response to why he changed his mind. He then referenced the June 6th framework agreement, despite having just moments before acknowledged it was about the money and time.

Not surprisingly, when pressed on the criticisms of the Saudi PIF sportswashing, he sidestepped the question like every other LIV golfer.

Ultimately, Rahm decided to play on the LIV Tour. This week will mark his third team event with Legion XIII as they look to take home their second title of the year.

