Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Capital One’s The Match draws rave reviews as “breath of fresh air” for golf fans

The ninth edition of Capital One’s The Match gave golf fans what they needed to enjoy some entertainment at The Park.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Capital One’s The Match, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

Capital One’s The Match brought some fresh faces to the television screen with two LPGA stars playing in the competition for the first time.

Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson joined Rory McIlroy and Max Homa for a 12-hole charity skins match at The Park in South Florida.

From the start of the broadcast, this ninth edition felt different. The witty banter from all of the broadcast personalities made the pre-show move quickly. DJ Khaled and Charles Barkley’s constant ribbing of each other made most laugh out loud.

The four players brought their personalities and their golf game. Some fans found things to complain about, but for the most part, the reactions on social media to The Match were positive.

One of the best ones had to be when X user Worm Burner gave the event quite the compliment.

“What a breath of fresh air for the game of golf,” he wrote.

He isn’t wrong either.

These days, seemingly all golf news takes a serious tone, particularly everything around LIV Golf and the division within the sport.

Thankfully, the four golfers they put together have blended beautifully.

Thompson’s personality flourished from the jump; trash-talking, and relaxing. Zhang got some fun jabs in as well. Homa was made for events like The Match because of his quick-witted nature, and of course, McIlroy knows how to drop the right one-liners at the perfect moment.

Fans certainly noticed.

Should the PGA Tour and LPGA pair up together for more fun events, and should there be a mixed-event match-play tournament?

Allowing the LPGA stars to play and raise money lets the world see how they stack against the men. It’s also been fantastic fun to watch.

Golf needs these kinds of events to keep it fun and light when there is so much tension in the sport.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.

