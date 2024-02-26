Capital One’s The Match draws rave reviews as “breath of fresh air” for golf fans

Capital One’s The Match brought some fresh faces to the television screen with two LPGA stars playing in the competition for the first time.

Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson joined Rory McIlroy and Max Homa for a 12-hole charity skins match at The Park in South Florida.

From the start of the broadcast, this ninth edition felt different. The witty banter from all of the broadcast personalities made the pre-show move quickly. DJ Khaled and Charles Barkley’s constant ribbing of each other made most laugh out loud.

The four players brought their personalities and their golf game. Some fans found things to complain about, but for the most part, the reactions on social media to The Match were positive.

One of the best ones had to be when X user Worm Burner gave the event quite the compliment.

“What a breath of fresh air for the game of golf,” he wrote.

What a breath of fresh air for the game of golf. #CapitalOnesTheMatch — Worm Burner (@jcaddell1978) February 27, 2024

He isn’t wrong either.

These days, seemingly all golf news takes a serious tone, particularly everything around LIV Golf and the division within the sport.

Thankfully, the four golfers they put together have blended beautifully.

Thompson’s personality flourished from the jump; trash-talking, and relaxing. Zhang got some fun jabs in as well. Homa was made for events like The Match because of his quick-witted nature, and of course, McIlroy knows how to drop the right one-liners at the perfect moment.

Fans certainly noticed.

Rose Zhang talking that shit to Rory after that putt! Love to see it! #TheMatch — BogeyParty ⛄️ (@bogeyparty) February 27, 2024

I would be terrified to try to roast Homa because he comes back for the jugular #TheMatch — Ozzie (@OzzieR89) February 27, 2024

The Match is more enjoyable this time with a better balance of player and commentator chatter#TheMatch — Blind Guy Creations (@sonic_haze) February 27, 2024

Should the PGA Tour and LPGA pair up together for more fun events, and should there be a mixed-event match-play tournament?

You knew it was in when it was halfway to the cup!



$200K headed to charity thanks to this eagle…



What a putt from Lexi Thompson. #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/zpY7gU3Q6U — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) February 27, 2024

About midway through #TheMatch and so far, it has been incredible.



Max Homa is hilarious, Lexi Thompson’s subtle jabs have been awesome, and Rory has been great too.



But my favorite part? Rose Zhang’s laughs, giggles, and quick wit.



Love seeing these personalities shine. — Jack Milko (@jack_milko) February 27, 2024

Allowing the LPGA stars to play and raise money lets the world see how they stack against the men. It’s also been fantastic fun to watch.

Golf needs these kinds of events to keep it fun and light when there is so much tension in the sport.

