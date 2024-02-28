Cognizant Classic: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The Florida swing begins this week as the PGA Tour heads to South Florida for the newly named Cognizant Classic. Formerly known as the Honda Classic, the tournament has changed sponsors.

Hosted at PGA National’s Champion Course, this South Florida gem will surely challenge the players. This year’s new sponsors are quickly getting a nice return on their investment, as the field is the best the tournament has seen in a long time.

Headlining the field is Rory McIlroy, who will make his first start at this event since 2018.

Here’s all the information for this week’s full-field event.

Cognizant Classic Information:

Where: PGA National Resort: The Champion Course (Par-71 7,147 yards)

When: Feb. 29- March 3, 2024

Purse: $9,00,000 / First Place: $1,620,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Defending Champion: Chris Kirk

How to Watch the Cognizant Classic:

This week, NBC and the Golf Channel will share television coverage of the Cognizant Classic. The Golf Channel will broadcast the first two rounds and will air the early tee times throughout the weekend. Luke Donald will be the latest to sit in the analyst chair as the network continues to find Paul Azinger’s replacement.

After almost two months of being out West, golf is finally back on the East Coast.

The full schedule follows below:

Thursday, Feb. 29: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 1: 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 2: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, March 3: 1-3 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Cognizant Classic:

ESPN+ will offer streams of the Cognizant Classic starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, the network will also provide featured and marquee group coverage each day.

The ESPN+ air times for its main feed are as follows:

Thursday, Feb. 29:

Stream 1: Main feed (6:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET); Featured (2-6 p.m.);

Stream 2: Marquee (7:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET); Featured (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured (7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Friday, March 1:

Stream 1: Main feed (6:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET); Featured (2-6 p.m.);

Stream 2: Marquee (7:45 a.m.- 2 p.m. ET); Featured (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured (7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (2-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 2:

Stream 1: Main feed (6:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured (1-6 p.m.);

Stream 2: Marquee (7:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured (7:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 3:

Stream 1: Main feed (6:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured (1-6 p.m.);

Stream 2: Marquee (7:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 3: Featured (7:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. ET); Featured Hole (1-6 p.m.)

Stream 4: Featured Holes (7:45 a.m.- 6 p.m. ET)

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

The Cognizant Classic Featured/Marquee Groups

Thursday

Marquee Group

7:40 a.m. ET — Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (10th tee)

Featured Groups

7:29 a.m. ET — Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Mattieu Pavon (10th tee)

7:51 a.m. ET — Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (10th tee)

ESPN+ Bonus coverage

Stream 2

12:51 p.m. ET — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (1st tee)

Stream 3

12:29 p.m. ET — Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (1st tee)

12:40 p.m. ET — Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (1st tee)

Featured hole

No. 5 (par 3); No. 7 (par 3); No. 15 (par 3); No. 17 (par 3)

Friday

Marquee Group

7:51 a.m. ET — Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Tom Kim (10th tee)

Featured Groups

7:29 a.m. ET — Russell Henley, Eric Cole, Daniel Berger (10th tee)

7:40 a.m. ET — Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka (10th tee)

ESPN+ Bonus coverage

Stream 2

12:40 p.m. ET — Rory McIlroy, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp (1st tee)

Stream 3

12:29 p.m. ET — Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry, Matthieu Pavon (1st tee)

12:51 p.m. ET — Cameron Young, Akshay Bhatia, Nick Dunlap (1st tee)

Featured hole

No. 5 (par 3); No. 7 (par 3); No. 15 (par 3); No. 17 (par 3)

The Cognizant Classic Preview:

This week at PGA National marks the second straight full-field event leading to next week’s Signature Event at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Bear Trap will be looking to ruin rounds this week, as water is in play on all three holes.

There are so many big names in South Florida, with five top 10, 11 Top 30 and 19 Top 50 golfers in the world playing at the Cognizant Classic.

The 2012 champion, McIlroy, makes his 10th start at this event and third PGA Tour start of the year. He is coming off a win at The Park on Monday at Capital One’s The Match. He earned the most skins through the 12 holes and raised over two million dollars for charity.

McIlroy hasn’t played well in the States so far this season, but this golf course sets up for him nicely.

Defending champion Chris Kirk is back to try and become this year’s first player to keep his title. He already has one tournament under his belt this year after winning at the Sentry.

Eric Cole, who finished runner-up to Kirk in a playoff at PGA National, is back for revenge. He is another guy that plays this course well and could finally get over the hump. Rickie Fowler is playing after skipping this event last year. He won it in 2017 and was runner-up in 2019.

Ryder Cup teammates Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Sepp Straka will also tee it up at the first Florida Swing event.

The Cognizant Classic Round 1 Tee Times (ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

6:56 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

7:07 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

7:18 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

7:29 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

7:40 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

7:51 a.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

8:02 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

8:13 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

8:24 a.m. – Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

8:35 a.m. – Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

8:46 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

11:45 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

11:56 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

12:07 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12:18 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

12:29 p.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

12:40 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

12:51 p.m. – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

1:02 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

1:13 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

1:24 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

1:35 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

1:46 p.m. – Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

6:56 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

7:07 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

7:18 a.m. – Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

7:29 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

7:40 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

7:51 a.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

8:02 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

8:13 a.m. – Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

8:24 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

8:35 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

8:46 a.m. – Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

11:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

11:56 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

12:07 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

12:18 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

12:29 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

12:40 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

12:51 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

1:02 p.m. – Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

1:13 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

1:24 p.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

1:35 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

1:46 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

The Cognizant Classic Round 2 Tee Times (ET):

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

6:56 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

7:07 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

7:18 a.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

7:29 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

7:40 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk

7:51 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

8:02 a.m. – Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

8:13 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

8:24 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

8:35 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

8:46 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

11:45 a.m. – Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

11:56 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

12:07 p.m. – Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

12:18 p.m. – Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

12:29 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

12:40 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

12:51 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

1:02 p.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

1:13 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

1:24 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

1:35 p.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

1:46 p.m. – Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox

6:56 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander

7:07 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

7:18 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar

7:29 a.m. – Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole

7:40 a.m. – Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

7:51 a.m. – Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

8:02 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower

8:13 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor

8:24 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi

8:35 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong

8:46 a.m. – Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard

11:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu

11:56 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas

12:07 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens

12:18 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell

12:29 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes

12:40 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker

12:51 p.m. – Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson

1:02 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim

1:13 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid

1:24 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles

1:35 p.m. – Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet

1:46 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.