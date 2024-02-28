Camilo Villegas to replace Jordan Spieth as PGA Tour Policy Board’s Player Director

Ahead of the Cognizant Classic, the first Florida event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, Camilo Villegas was voted the new Players Advisory Council Chairman.

The vote came down to Villegas and Kevin Streelman for the role, with the former garnering more votes. It’s only fitting it is announced this week as Villegas is a former winner at this event, having won the then-named Honda Classic in 2010.

The longtime veteran will serve the remainder of 2024 as Chairman before beginning a three-year term. Villegas will replace Jordan Spieth as one of the Player Directors on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Five-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas has been named Chairman of the PGA TOUR Player Advisory Council. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2024

Spieth had only recently taken up the role after Rory McIlroy stepped down from the board.

Villegas addressed the media Wednesday, detailing his eagerness toward the position.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Villegas said. “The PGA has been a very important institution for me and my family. I’m curious to know what’s going [on] behind the scenes, and as an analytical guy add my two cents. I have a lot to learn. I will give my best to represent the players and the PGA Tour to make what I would consider the most logical decisions for the game of golf.”

The 42-year-old joined the PGA Tour in 2006. He earned his first two victories in back-to-back weeks at the 2008 FedEx Cup Playoffs by taking home the BMW and Tour Championship.

His fifth and final PGA Tour win came last year at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, ending a drought that lasted over nine years. Villegas was the first player out of Columbia to play on the Presidents Cup International Team in 2009 and served Trevor Immelman as a captain’s assistant in 2022.

