DP World Tour pro lambastes Anthony Kim, Talor Gooch as “f***ing idiots”

LIV golfer Talor Gooch made headlines recently, saying that if Rory McIlroy were to win the Masters this year, it will come with an asterisk.

Around the same time, Anthony Kim announced his long-awaited return to professional golf with a polarizing video on social media.

DP World Tour professional Eddie Pepperell is clearly not a fan of either.

“Within two days, one LIV golfer suggests Rory winning the Grand Slam in April should come with an asterisk, and another player, idolised and mythologised by so many, returns to pro golf by joining LIV and remarks that he’s somehow “hated.” Honestly, these f*cking idiots,” Pepperell posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Gooch came under fire all over social media following his controversial comments. Golfers, media and fans alike ripped him apart for his misguided take, seeing as he top-level player on the LIV Tour who will not be playing in the Masters.

Everyone else he referenced in his comments, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, will all be there.

Meanwhile, Kim took to social to post a hype video that ended with the caption “Hello haters, I’m back.”

As Pepperell pointed out, golf fans love Kim. He had climbed inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings a little over a decade ago before injuries derailed his career.

More than likely, Kim was trying to get out in front of the negative reaction to him joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Tour.

Either way, Pepperell must have pretty strong convictions considering he is yet to accomplish near what either of those two players have professionally.

The 33-year-old England native has two career wins on the European Tour and is currently ranked 241st in the OWGR. He has made sporadic starts throughout his career on the PGA Tour, with limited success.

But none of that stopped him from saying what just about everyone is thinking.

