Talor Gooch roasted as an “embarrassment” for controversial Rory McIlroy remarks

Earlier this week, LIV Golf’s Talor Gooch found himself in the center of the golf world. Gooch made the preposterous claim that if Rory McIlroy were to complete the Grand Slam by winning the Masters in April, it will come with an asterisk.

He made the comment under the guise that McIlroy’s win would be tainted because of the lack of some of the best players in professional golf.

For a moment, let’s put aside just how ridiculous and misguided that sentiment is considering nearly every top golfer from LIV will be playing in Augusta.

But Rocco Mediate did not take that approach. Instead, he went on the offensive on PGA Tour Radio.

“Everybody that belongs in the Masters, all the past champions that are on LIV, are playing. Is it because he’s [Gooch] not in? What has he ever done? What, has he ever done? The fact that he was the best player on LIV last year is an embarrassment,” Mediate said incredulously.

"What has he ever done?"



After Talor Gooch's comments on a potential Rory McIlroy Masters win, Rocco Mediate sounds off on the topic.



After Talor Gooch's comments on a potential Rory McIlroy Masters win, Rocco Mediate sounds off on the topic.

“Please, he just needs to be quiet, go about his business and take all the money and that’s fine. But just stop it. You are going to say something about Rory, are you kidding me?

“LIV should be going ‘dude, you need to shut up.’ We’ll handle this.”

It’s certainly hard not to agree with Mediate’s assessment. After all, 13 members of the LIV Golf tour will be playing in Augusta, including all of their best players except Gooch himself.

Mediate is far from the only one blasting Gooch. DP World Tour veteran Eddie Pepperell called him a “f***ing idiot” with golf fans and media alike piling on.

A number of LIV players have spoken out about their distaste for the Official World Golf Ranking system, which has seen them plummet since leaving the PGA Tour.

Whether or not their argument holds water, which in many ways it probably does, the fact is all of the past champions will be in the majors.

Gooch thought he was stating a common sentiment, but did not realize how isolated he truly was. That has put the proverbial ‘egg’ squarely on his face.

