NBC Sports, USGA to release documentary centered around golf icon Michelle Wie West

She was a child prodigy, often compared to Tiger Woods for her meteoric rise in junior golf circuits.

She was also the youngest female to compete in a PGA Tour event, teeing it up at the 2004 Sony Open in Hawaii.

She was must-watch television.

She is Michelle Wie West, one of the most captivating figures the sport has ever seen.

Many pundits, fans, and fellow players envisioned Wie West winning multiple majors, like superstars Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb, and Lorena Ochoa. But she only won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2. She emerged victorious at only four other LPGA Tour events.

Wie West recorded 13 other top-10 finishes in major championships, four of which came when she was still an amateur.

And yet, her story is so much more than that, and it will be covered extensively in a new documentary titled Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story.

“After stepping back and reflecting on the peaks and valleys of my career, I felt a profound sense of gratitude and fulfillment, and I want to savor all of the lessons I learned and resilience I gained along the way,” Wie West said in a statement.

“I was deeply flattered by the opportunity to work with [Director] Maura [Anderson] and the team, and my hope is that viewers, especially young athletes, can gain an understanding of some of the challenges, and also draw some inspiration and encouragement from my story.”

NBC Sports, the United States Golf Association, and Campfire Studios have all teamed up to produce this feature film.

It will air live on NBC in May and stream on Peacock ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, scheduled for May 30 to Jun. 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania.

“Michelle Wie West is one of the most influential and recognizable golfers in recent history, and we’re excited to partner with the USGA and Campfire Studios to tell her story,” said Tom Knapp, the Executive Vice President of Golf at NBC Sports.

“Few moments in golf were more inspirational than Michelle teeing it up at the 2004 Sony Open as a 14-year-old. Michelle showed countless numbers of young girls and boys what is possible, and her impact on the sport will endure for decades.”

Indeed, this documentary on Wie West will be a must-watch for all golfers, as she remained a captivating figure until her retirement last summer.

A specific release date will be announced in the weeks to come.

