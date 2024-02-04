Pebble Beach final round PPD as videos of waves crashing the course go viral

PGA Tour officials have made the official announcement — there will be no golf at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Sunday. The weather has halted play completely as the golf course continues to take on water and the winds are too high to play safely.

Following a couple of updates pushing the tee times back, by 1:00 p.m. ET, officials have issued a statement.

“The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed to Monday, February 5, due to inclement weather and safety concerns,” the statement said. “Tee times are scheduled for 8-10:25 a.m. PT off Nos. 1-10.”

Update on the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am pic.twitter.com/LotJJHcO1g — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 4, 2024

A day after Wyndham Clark made history with his course-record 60, the weather decided to take it personally.

Even though the hope is that the tournament will conclude Monday, the Monterey Peninsula weather may not let that happen.

Therefore, a Tuesday scenario is in play as well, per Rex Hoggard.

If officials begin play on Monday and over half the field completes their 18 holes before a suspension happens, a Tuesday finish could be in order. However, Clark would be declared the winner if less than half the field were to complete play or they didn’t start.

That would be really unfortunate considering this is a Signature Event with an elevated $20 million purse. Not to mention, fans would be robbed of seeing another round at this prestigious course.

Throughout the morning; people continued posting videos of the weather at the golf course and surrounding areas. The longer the morning went, it was evident that no golf would be played.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis shared this video just after the sun rose on Sunday.

This is 18 at Pebble this morning just after sunrise. pic.twitter.com/Ys4aJfErVd — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) February 4, 2024

Waves can be seen crashing onto the course. But the biggest problem isn’t the rain, which has been spotty thus far. It is the winds, which have reached speeds up to 60 miles per hour.

PGA Tour member Andrew Putnam shared the weather from his room to show how crazy it was.

Idk why we aren’t out there playing?! Just a typical northwest day @attproam @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/yS4Jx0kl1A — Andrew Putnam (@AndrewPutnam1) February 4, 2024

He then jokingly took another video saying it wasn’t that bad. Yet, the wind is howling so much that you can barely make out what he is saying.

Checking in with @AndrewPutnam1 from Pebble Beach pic.twitter.com/aXC7eWfyKQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 4, 2024

The heavy rains are not expected until later in the day and into the night. Considering the golf course took on lots of rain earlier in the week, it’s highly likely that play on Monday is questionable as well.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.