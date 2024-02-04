Pebble Beach PPD prompts epic Twitter chain reaction from Justin Thomas, Max Homa

What does a PGA Tour player do during a weather delay or when the Tour has to postpone the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Sunday afternoon, Justin Thomas and Max Homa took to social media to entertain themselves after news broke that there will be no golf Sunday.

The Tour will try to resume play on Monday at 8 a.m. PT, but the postponement gives 80 professionals a day off and lots of time on their hands.

Thomas and Homa posted on X, formerly Twitter, taking a comedic approach.

It’s just a little wind — max homa (@Maxhoma) February 4, 2024

“It’s just a little wind,” Homa wrote sarcastically.

Indeed the winds are whipping around the course, causing waves to crash onto the fairway. Wind speeds have reached upwards of 60 miles per hour with the rain having only just begun.

Thomas took a slightly different approach, envisioning how wild the iconic par-3 7th would be to play.

While Pebble is completely unplayable to play today due to wind… the shots we would’ve had to hit on 7 today would have been worth it in itself. 95 yards down the hill…. In and off the left 40 mph… just a chip 5 iron — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 4, 2024

“While Pebble is completely unplayable to play today due to wind… the shots we would’ve had to hit on 7 today would have been worth it in itself. 95 yards down the hill…. In and off the left 40 mph… just a chip 5 iron,” wrote Thomas.

CBS Sports analyst and former professional golfer himself, Trevor Immelman jumped in on this thread, giving his advice to JT.

Putting it down the hill into the bunker and then splashing it onto the green in 2 may be the safer play…. — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) February 4, 2024

Another PGA Tour professional, Ben Griffin, thought they should set up a competition.

Golf fans recently went wild over Jersey Jerry making a hole-in-one on a simulator of the famous hole, so why not recreate it in real life with pros?

Petition for all players at Pebble to head to number 7 today for a closest to the pin contest live streamed on CBS ️@PGATOUR @CBSSports — Ben Griffin (@bengriffingolf) February 4, 2024

Then there is Aaron Flener, who is J.T. Poston’s caddie. He also had a good idea that didn’t include getting wet or blown over by the weather.

Who says no to a @CBS televised player-caddie beer pong tourney in the tap room today commentated by @ColtKnost with in game interviews by @Amanda_Balionis?



Probably a lot of people higher up than me say no, but it would be fun. — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) February 4, 2024

Of course, this sparked CBS Sports reporter Colt Knost to comment. His partner Amanda Renner also chimed in.

Tap room opens at 11am! I’m ready to take on all challengers! — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) February 4, 2024

Slightly offended we aren’t being cast as participants. Colt and I call winners. — Amanda Balionis Renner (@Amanda_Balionis) February 4, 2024

The players and broadcast members seem to be making the best of a weather delay as they prep for another Monday finish at Pebble Beach.

