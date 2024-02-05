Viktor Hovland withdraws from WM Phoenix Open; field still loaded with top players

Viktor Hovland has decided to withdraw from the Waste Management Phoenix Open following a poor performance at Pebble Beach.

He tied for 55th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, carding two rounds of even par 72 during the second and third rounds. He shot a 3-under 69 on day one at Spyglass Hill, and thus finished 14 strokes behind winner Wyndham Clark.

The reigning FedEx Cup champion struggled with his irons and his wedges, as he ranked 78th out of 80 players in strokes gained approaching the green. He was 73rd in strokes gained around the green as well.

Knowing this, Hovland needed a week off to rest, recuperate, and practice, per Marius Thorp of Euro Sport Norges Golf. The Norwegian will work on his game in Florida before returning to competitive play at the Genesis Invitational, the third signature event of the season.

Victor Perez of France will replace Hovland in the field.

Still, the 2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open will feature six of the top 10 players in the world:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Matt Fitzpatrick

Brian Harman

This week’s event, which is always one of the most electric tournaments of the year, will also include numerous individuals who participated in last year’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome:

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Sam Burns

Rickie Fowler

Shane Lowry

Luke Donald

Zach Johnson

On top of that, plenty of other major champions will tee it up at TPC Scottsdale this week:

Hideki Matsuyama

Adam Scott

Stewart Cink

Lucas Glover

Gary Woodland

So, despite Hovland’s withdrawal, golf fans will still see a loaded field in the desert.

