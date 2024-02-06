Tiger Woods drops date, 5-word insight into upcoming brand amid Nike break-up

Tiger Woods has announced a date for the reveal of his new brand.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Woods said, “The vision remains the same. 2.12.24” on X.

Feb. 12, 2024, falls on the Monday of the Genesis Invitational, the tournament Woods hosts each year at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old amateur at Riviera in 1992. He missed the 36-hole cut that week, and funny enough, he has never triumphed at this historic course known as “Hogan’s Alley.”

The vision remains the same. 2.12.24 pic.twitter.com/nWtlEUk8LN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 6, 2024

The 15-time major champion played in the Genesis Invitational last year, as he tied for 45th. That was the only official PGA Tour event that Woods completed in 2023. He withdrew from The Masters in April and then had season-ending ankle surgery.

Woods then played the Hero World Challenge, an unofficial event, in December.

As for this year, Woods has not officially committed to playing at next week’s Genesis Invitational, but signs point to him teeing it up. We will officially know on Friday when the PGA Tour announces the field.

And yet, unlike most tournaments Woods plays in, the biggest story of the week will likely be his brand release. According to NUCLR Golf, the brand will be named “Sunday Red,” an ode to Woods donning the color red during every final round he plays in.

A special event will be held in the Los Angeles area on Monday, Feb. 12, for this brand reveal. Playing Through will be there, so be sure to follow us on our social channels to get the latest information surrounding this big reveal!

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.