WM Phoenix Open: How to watch, streaming, preview, tee times, and more

The PGA Tour returns to TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, one of the world’s most popular and well-attended golf events.

The event is most famous for its setup at the par-3 16th hole, where a temporary stadium holding 20,000 people cheer on the action. Plenty of alcoholic beverages are consumed there, too, thus creating an environment that resembles many college sporting events.

Dubbed “The People’s Open,” the WM Phoenix Open never disappoints as plenty of memories are made every year. We ranked the top 5 most memorable moments in Phoenix Open history, some of which will truly make your heart melt.

This year, five of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are in the field, including world number one Scottie Scheffler, who won this event in both 2022 and 2023.

Four U.S. Ryder Cup team members—Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Sam Burns—are also playing, as are Luke Donald and Zach Johnson, the two captains.

The 2024 edition of the WM Phoenix Open will feature many other major champions: Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Lucas Glover, and Gary Woodland.

But unfortunately, both Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele withdrew on Monday.

Waste Management Phoenix Open Information:

Where: TPC Scottsdale (Par-71 7,261 yards)

When: Feb. 8-11, 2024

Purse: $8,800,000 / First Place: $1,584,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Defending Champion: Scottie Scheffler (2-time)

How to Watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open:

The Golf Channel and NBC will carry the action this week in Phoenix as fan-favorite Kevin Kisner will join host Dan Hicks in the booth.

On Saturday, Kisner and Smylie Kaufman will call the third round the action from alongside the tee of the famed 16th hole.

Thursday, Feb. 8: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 9: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 10: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 11: 1-3 p.m. ET(Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

How to Stream the Waste Management Phoenix Open:

Peacock and ESPN+ will offer streams of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with ESPN+ offering featured group coverage of all four rounds.

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcast during all four days of the tournament. Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

Marquee Pairings: TBD

Round 1 Tee Times (ET): TBD

No. 1 Tee

No. 10 Tee

Round 2 Tee Times (ET): TBD

No. 1 Tee

No. 10 Tee

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough for more golf coverage. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko as well.