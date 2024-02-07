Tiger Woods makes Genesis Invitational news that’ll have fans salivating

Tiger Woods woke up the golf world on Wednesday as the 82-time PGA Tour winner announced his next start on the PGA Tour. He will be a playing host at the Feb. 15-18 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Woods casually tweeted his commitment around lunch that not only would he host the event but play as well. It’ll be the first start of 2024 for the Big Cat after he made his return at the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship last December.

“Excited to be a playing host next week @thegenesisinv,” he wrote.

He played in this event last year, and it was the only time he didn’t withdraw before having his surgery. Woods made the cut and played all four days, finishing T45.

This news came out of nowhere, but it’s welcomed as fans will be excited for another opportunity to see the Big Cat tee it up at Riviera Country Club.

The 15-time major champion has already been in the spotlight this week as he tweeted out a cryptic message about Feb. 12 and how the vision remains the same. It is believed Woods will unveil his new brand amid the break-up with Nike.

Whatever that news turns out to be, one thing is certain; the Genesis Invitational field just got much better with him playing.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.