Tommy Fleetwood joins Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL, lands with LAGC

Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the six TGL teams, has officially added its fourth member to its roster. Tommy Fleetwood announced Wednesday that he will be the final piece of the puzzle.

He joins Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala who have already signed to the team.

His announcement tweet was simple, as he just put the looking eye emoji, tagging LAGC and a graphic with their branding.

Fleetwood recently won his seventh DP World Tour event, winning the 2024 season opener at the Dubai Invitational.

The Englishman bested Rory McIlroy that week giving him a lot of confidence. Fleetwood hasn’t won on the PGA Tour yet, but he has been knocking on the door. The most recent chance came at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open where he fell to Nick Taylor in a playoff in remarkable fashion.

He was also one of the members of the victorious European Ryder Cup team in Italy this past September. Fleetwood scored the winning point to make it official for the Europeans.

LAGC has a mixture of players on its team with two Americans and two international players. Morikawa and Theegala are native Californians, giving them the chance to represent their home state.

LAGC has ownership groups that include Serena and Venus Williams and Alexis Ohanian. The Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West are also associated with the club as limited partners.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThroughon all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.