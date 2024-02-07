Tiger Woods playing Genesis Invitational has fans dropping NSFW vibes

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he would be a playing host at the Genesis Invitational. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is looking to capture his first victory at Rivera Country Club as he has never been able to conquer this track.

Woods is slated for a busy week, having posted a cryptic message to social media regarding an unveiling of his clothing line, Sunday Red, slated for Monday night.

When Woods dropped the news that he isn’t just hosting this week, but in fact playing, fans were understandably excited. If the Big Cat is in the field, it easily makes the tournament that much better.

These reactions show that despite his limited playing ability, Woods still moves the needle when it comes to professional golf.

Just go ahead and win the darn thing Tiger … — Jonathan Martin (@JonathanKMartin) February 7, 2024

Every golf fan right now pic.twitter.com/jraUTxaFWG — BetFTW (@Bet_ForTheWin) February 7, 2024

The “big dog” moment from the PNC Championship has turned into a meme. Multiple people used it to react to him making his 2024 debut.

Gonna be a mf'n detox from all the bad pro golf toxins and it's gonna rule — Average Fan (@golffan123456) February 7, 2024

The PGA tour needs a competitive Tiger Woods. The presence of Tiger at a tournament instantly makes it much watch TV. Best of luck hosting and playing well at the Genesis! — @brianstuve (@BrianStuve) February 7, 2024

There are not many tournaments Woods has not won, but the Genesis is one of them. This year will mark his 15th start at Riviera. His best finish came in 1999 when he finished second when the tournament was known as the Nissan Los Angeles Open.

Last year he finished T45 at the event, and it would end up being the only tournament he finished before having surgery on his ankle.

How well do you think Woods does this weekend? Can he finally capture the elusive Riviera Country Club?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.