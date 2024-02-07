 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Tiger Woods playing Genesis Invitational has fans dropping NSFW vibes

Woods committed to playing the Genesis Invitational as the 82-time PGA Tour winner has fans fired up.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
PGA Championship - Round 3, Tiger Woods Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he would be a playing host at the Genesis Invitational. The 82-time PGA Tour winner is looking to capture his first victory at Rivera Country Club as he has never been able to conquer this track.

Woods is slated for a busy week, having posted a cryptic message to social media regarding an unveiling of his clothing line, Sunday Red, slated for Monday night.

When Woods dropped the news that he isn’t just hosting this week, but in fact playing, fans were understandably excited. If the Big Cat is in the field, it easily makes the tournament that much better.

These reactions show that despite his limited playing ability, Woods still moves the needle when it comes to professional golf.

The “big dog” moment from the PNC Championship has turned into a meme. Multiple people used it to react to him making his 2024 debut.

There are not many tournaments Woods has not won, but the Genesis is one of them. This year will mark his 15th start at Riviera. His best finish came in 1999 when he finished second when the tournament was known as the Nissan Los Angeles Open.

Last year he finished T45 at the event, and it would end up being the only tournament he finished before having surgery on his ankle.

How well do you think Woods does this weekend? Can he finally capture the elusive Riviera Country Club?

