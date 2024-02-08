Phoenix Open: Lucas Glover withdraws for hilarious reason you wouldn’t expect

Lucas Glover made a rookie mistake Thursday morning at the WM Phoenix Open. Glover missed his tee time and was forced to withdraw from the event.

The 44-year-old veteran reportedly misread his tee time, per Golf Central.

Glover had never missed a tee time during his career on the PGA Tour in 520 starts.

“I just misread my text messages [that listed my tee time],” Glover said to Golf Channel. “I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time.”

"I'm kicking myself but laughing..."



Lucas Glover WD'd Thursday from the WM Phoenix Open. @RexHoggardGC w/ the reason why:https://t.co/KyoEWhnj1D — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 8, 2024

The former Clemson Tiger had a tee time for 8:26 a.m. local time and was set to play with Tom Hoge and Nico Echavarria. However, when the officials called Glover to him that he had one minute until his tee time, he was still in his hotel room.

This was the first time since 2013 that Glover had to withdraw from a PGA Tour event. However, this mishap won’t hurt him too badly as he has already secured his spot in all the 2024 Signature Events. Look for him to be fresh and ready for his tee time next week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Ryo Hisatsune was the first alternate and replaced Glover in the field for the Phoenix Open.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.