PGA Tour sanctioned scoring record broken on Korn Ferry Tour with unreal 57

Step aside Mr. 58 Jim Furyk, there’s a Mr. 57 in town now.

Cristobal Del Solar carded a 13-under 57 at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard Korn Ferry Tour event Thursday. He made it happen on the par-70, 6,254-yard Country Club de Bogota’s Pacos course.

That is the lowest score in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event, and it ties the lowest round shot across any major professional tour worldwide. There was a recorded 57 on the Alps Tour in 2019, per golf statistician Justin Ray.

Cristobal Del Solar: 57 (-13) at @KornFerryTour Astara Golf Championship



Lowest round in any PGA Tour-sanctioned event all-time



Ties the lowest round shot across any professional major tour worldwide - there was a 57 shot on the Alps Tour in 2019. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 8, 2024

The 30-year-old went out in 27 strokes, tying the lowest nine-hole score in Korn Ferry Tour history. He carded six birdies and an eagle on his opening nine.

Del Solar made birdies on the first and third holes before blacking out and making four straight birdies. He capped off his front nine with an eagle on the par-4 9th.

The native Chilean came home in 30 shots, adding three more birdies and his second eagle of the day. He was 13-under through 15 holes with a strong shot at a 54. Del Solar made three straight pars to come in and secure the 57.

While this course may be the shortest on the Tour’s schedule, it is nearly 9,000 feet above sea level and is considered a tricky track.

He wrote his name in the PGA Tour history books and joined some elite players who are in the sub-60 club.

Del Solar came into this event in great form after he finished tied for fourth at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay to open the season. He also recorded a T27 last week at the Panama Championship.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.