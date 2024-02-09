Phoenix Open: Joel Dahmen showers fans with cash, shows why he’s Man of the People

Scottsdale, Az. resident Joel Dahmen loves the WM Phoenix Open. It’s the event on his home turf, and as a guy who loves to have fun, this week was made for him.

Fans got to know him better in Season 1 of Netflix’s Full Swing docuseries, but he has always been someone people gravitate towards. His laid back personality is infectious.

He proved that again on Thursday at the Phoenix Open as the PGA Tour winner threw out t-shirts to fans at the par-3 16th Stadium Hole. However, it wasn’t just a shirt; it also included some cash and a note that read, ‘Enjoy a cold one on me! - Joel.’

A man of the people

@Joel_Dahmen gave out a special gift for fans @WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/mL8UMZzDv4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 9, 2024

The fan’s reaction to his gift from Dahmen is priceless.

“What a beast! He makes this tournament,” the fan said. “He makes it.”

What PGA Tour pro does this? The only answer is Joel Dahmen. He understands the younger demographic and wants to make golf more appealing to them.

This video illustrates why so many people like him, and at the ‘People’s Open’ in his town, it’s hard for Dahmen not to make sure he keeps the fun going.

After his fight with cancer early in his life, he made it a point to enjoy himself.

In an exclusive interview with Playing Through, the former Washington Husky put this week into perspective and why it’s so unique.

“You have the majors and the signature events, but this one’s a little bit different,” he said. “It’s a huge party, and there happens to be a golf tournament in the middle of it. I have a lot of friends and family that are going to come out and watch. I’ll enjoy it for what it is, which is the biggest, greenest party on Earth.”

Dahmen is the kind of guy who will play in a charity event like Tito’s Shorties Classic to raise money for his foundation. He also is a whiskey caddie with Bushmills Irish Whiskey.

Who wouldn’t want to be around this guy?

The 36-year-old veteran may not have double-digit wins, but he will always be beloved by fans because of things like what he did Thursday.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, be sure to follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social platforms. You can also follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports.