Max Homa hilarity ensues at Phoenix Open amid merciless weather delays

Max Homa continues to show off his humor on X, formerly Twitter, after finding out his tee time for the second round of the WM Phoenix Open.

With Thursday's weather and Friday's frost delays, the second round will creep into Saturday. Homa got the text that his second round would begin at 5:33 p.m. local time. Sundown in Scottsdale, Arizona is slated for 6:07 p.m.

Obviously he and his playing partners, Brian Harman and Jordan Spieth will only get a few holes in. They aren’t alone either as most of the field will not have finished their second round before the end of the day Friday.

The text prompted the Ryder Cup star to show off his comedic genius.

“It will be like showing up to a bar 15 minutes before it closes. Probably won’t have enough time to have a lot of fun, but every interaction with a person will be alarming and hilarious,” he wrote.

Many people have been there, where they go to a bar right before closing time, and there is no telling what kind of characters are there. With it being the WM Phoenix Open, many could say this event and closing time at the bar go hand-in-hand.

Weather delays are trending for the PGA Tour. Last week, Wyndham Clark was deemed the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after only 54 holes.

Unfortunately, all of this week’s delays will likely keep playing going through the Super Bowl Sunday. That is not good for the tournament, golf fans or the sport itself.

