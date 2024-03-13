Max Homa clowns a fan with lovable, self-deprecating Major humor

Max Homa is one of the best golfers in the world. He has won six times on the PGA Tour, earned over $25 million in career earnings, and is currently ranked eighth in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Yet, he has yet to contend in a major championship. As everyone knows, in the sport of golf, major championship wins is how players are truly measured.

Homa has fielded numerous questions about the subject over time. But his most recent post on X, formerly Twitter, is sure to leaving fans appreciating the Burbank, CA native.

Some clown commented on my wife’s tik tok that she and my son are holding me back from winning majors. I guess he hasn’t seen my record before having a kid. It’s even worse! Moral of the story, it’s all my wife’s fault she’s been here for all of them — max homa (@Maxhoma) March 11, 2024

“Some clown commented on my wife’s tik tok that she and my son are holding me back from winning majors. I guess he hasn’t seen my record before having a kid. It’s even worse! Moral of the story, it’s all my wife’s fault she’s been here for all of them,” Homa wrote.

Indeed, the former Cal Golden Bear was spot on with his assessment.

Homa and his wife Lacey had their first child in October of 2022. He has played in four majors since then.

He finished T43 and T55 at the Masters and PGA Championship, respectively last year. He then missed the cut at the U.S. Open before notching his first top 10 finish in a major at the Open Championship in August (T10).

Prior to that, his performances in majors were far worse.

Homa made the cut five times in 11 major appearances. Only one of those five did he even finish inside the top 40, a T13 finish at the PGA Championship in 2022.

So, it’s safe to say the family life has not negatively affected his ability in majors. If anything, he’s moving in the right direction.

Homa is easily one of the most likable players on the PGA Tour and it is easy to see why. He is self-deprecating, candid and enjoys a good laugh himself.

Hopefully a major title is in his future. That will certainly keep him, and fans, smiling.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.