The PLAYERS: Scottie Scheffler’s savage reaction to ‘upset fans’ over LIV Golf split

Scottie Scheffler is coming off a dominating win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and will be looking to go back-to-back at The PLAYERS Championship this week.

Prior to defending his title, Scheffler spoke to the media about a multitude of topics. However, his crushing words about where unhappy fans should direct their anger raised eyebrows.

He was asked about the fans' dissatisfaction with the PGA Tour, specifically with guys leaving for LIV Golf.

"We're continuing to grow what we're doing, and what they're doing is not really a concern to me," he said. "If the fans are upset, then look at the guys that left. We had a Tour, we were all together, and the people that left are no longer here. At the end of the day, that's where the splintering comes from."

"We're trying to do our best to create the best product for the fans, but we can't control whether or not guys want to leave," Scheffler said. "If guys want to go take the money and leave, then that’s their decision. I’m not going to sit here and tell guys not to take hundreds of millions of dollars. If that's what they think is best for their life, then go do it."

In typical Scheffler form, he was savagely matter-of-fact on the issue, and he’s right.

It should not be his concern what LIV Golf is trying to do. He plays on the PGA Tour and wants to continue doing that while helping grow the sport.

The former Texas Longhorn believes in the product that the PGA Tour has created. Why would he go against the Tour when it's made him $49 million since 2020?

